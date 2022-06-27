Innovative Early-Career Engineers Selected to Participate in The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering 2022 Symposium of the National Academy of Engineering

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mon, June 27, 2022

Washington, DC, June 27, 2022 —

Eighty-four highly accomplished early-career engineers have been selected to take part in the National Academy of Engineering’s The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering 2022 U.S.-based symposium. Engineers who are performing exceptional research and technical work in a variety of disciplines will come together for the two-and-a-half day event. The participants — from industry, academia, and government — were nominated by fellow engineers or organizations.

The symposium will be hosted by Amazon Sept. 21–23, 2022, in Seattle, Washington.

The symposium will explore four themes:

  • Microbes: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
  • Conversational AI
  • Technology and Racial Justice and Equity
  • Hydrogen: A New “Universal” Energy Carrier for the Carbon-Free Future

“The ability to envision what is not yet possible, to create solutions to today’s problems that benefit all of society in the future, and to be open, inclusive, and diverse in our thinking and the abilities of ourselves and others — these are the hallmarks of outstanding engineers,” said NAE President John L. Anderson. “The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering symposium helps foster this collaborative spirit in young U.S.-based engineers by bringing a diverse group together from different technical areas and work sectors to spark innovation, broaden their perspectives on new approaches to engineering problems, and develop long-term relationships that are critical in advancing our nation’s future.”

Since the program’s inception in 1995, nearly 5,000 early-career engineers have participated in previous symposia, many of whom have gone on to become national leaders in the engineering community, according to Anderson.

The following engineers were selected as general participants for 2022:

Houssam Abbas

Oregon State University

Chibueze Amanchukwu

University of Chicago

Manan Arya

Stanford University

Hiba Baroud

Vanderbilt University

Luis Angel Bathen

IBM Research

Victoria Bennett

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Ramin Bostanabad

University of California, Irvine

Joe Bozeman

Georgia Institute of Technology

Diego Cerrai

University of Connecticut

Allison Chang

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Sou-Chi Chang

Intel Corp.

Jun Chen

University of California, Los Angeles

Po-Yen Chen

University of Maryland, College Park

Vanessa Chen

Carnegie Mellon University

Heng Chi

Siemens Corp.

Debolina Dasgupta

Argonne National Laboratory

Chloe Dedic

University of Virginia

Mark Deimund

ExxonMobil Research and Engineering

Kori Dunn

Linde

Brigid Ehrlich

Amgen

Jenny Ensberg

Collins Aerospace

Thomas Feldhausen

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Stephanie Fraley

University of California, San Diego

Raghu Ganti

IBM TJ Watson Research Center

Mar Gonzalez-Franco

Microsoft

Kosa Goucher-Lambert

University of California, Berkeley

Tyler Grant

Lyndra Therapeutics

Breanna Gribble

STV

Brian Habersberger

Dow

Ahmed Hasan

Carrier Global Corp.

Burns Healy

Dell Technologies

Mengsu Hu

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Natalie Hull

Ohio State University

Margaret Hwang

Dow

Bharat Jalan

University of Minnesota

Andrea Jokisaari

Idaho National Laboratory

Varun Kashyap

Medtronic

Jennifer King

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Harish Krishnamoorthy

University of Houston

Anicham Kumarasamy

Amazon

Son Le

Nubis Communications

Kelly Mabry

Cellia Science

Dhanushkodi Durai Mariappan

GE Global Research

Ashley Mason

HP Inc.

Sarah Mastroianni

DuPont

Nikolai Matni

University of Pennsylvania

Derek Maxey

Lockheed Martin

Tanu Mitra

University of Washington

Tristan Naumann

Microsoft Research & Incubations

Fabio Nelson

Northrop Grumman Space Systems

Hee Jeung Oh

Pennsylvania State University

Sara Orski

National Institute of Standards and Technology

Holda Purón

Shell Global Solutions U.S.

Rahim Rahimi

Purdue University

Emilie Rexeisen

3M

Amanda Rogers

Bristol Myers Squibb

Sparkle Russell-Puleri

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson

Miguel Saez

General Motors R&D Center

Ravi Samala

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Varun Sambhy

Xerox Corp.

Deblina Sarkar

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Pedro Sequeira

SRI International

John Sharon

Raytheon Technologies Research Center

Chinan Shen

Amazon

Kristi Shryock

Texas A&M University

Diwakar Shukla

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Georges Siddiqi

HRL Laboratories

Connor Slone

Exponent Inc.

Patrick Snouffer

Bechtel National

Mahdi Soltanolkotabi

University of Southern California

Kayla Sprenger

University of Colorado Boulder

Rebekah Sweat

Florida A&M - Florida State University College of Engineering

Kevin Sylvester

PPG Industries Inc.

Kevin Tienda

Air Force Research Laboratory

Ramanarayan Vasudevan

University of Michigan

Haotian Wang

Rice University

Marissa Wechsler

University of Texas at San Antonio

Valerie Wiesner

NASA Langley Research Center

Lisa Wills

Duke University

Aimy Wissa

Princeton University

Kristan Worthington

University of Iowa

Rene Woszidlo

Boeing Co.

Elaine Yu

Ford Motor Co.

Ying Yuan

Cummins Inc.

Speakers:

Aaron Anselmo

VitaKey

Nemanja Danilovic

Electric Hydrogen Co.

Maryam Fazel-Zarandi

Facebook AI Research

James Holly Jr.

University of Michigan

Caitlin Howell

University of Maine

Ryan Jones

Evolved Energy Research

Karthik Narasimhan

Princeton University

Alexandros Papangelis

Amazon Alexa AI

Regan Patterson

University of California, Los Angeles

Arthur Prindle

Northwestern University

Monique Ross

Florida International University

Neha Rustagi

U.S. Department of Energy

Joshua Schaidle

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Kevin Solomon

University of Delaware

Idalis Villanueva Alarcón

University of Florida

Zhou Yu

Columbia University

Organizing Committee:

Timothy Lieuwen (Chair)

Georgia Institute of Technology

Suma Bhat

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Brooke Coley

Arizona State University

Jing Huang

Amazon Alexa AI

Jesse Jenkins

Princeton University

Khalid Kadir

University of California, Berkeley

Gabe Kwong

Georgia Institute of Technology

Angeliki Metallinou

Amazon Alexa AI

Anita Shukla

Brown University

Iryna Zenyuk

University of California, Irvine

In addition to The Grainger Foundation, sponsors for the 2022 U.S.-based symposium are Amazon, National Science Foundation, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and Cummins.

The mission of the NAE is to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology. The NAE is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an independent, nonprofit organization chartered by Congress to provide objective analysis and advice to the nation on matters of science, technology, and health.

###

Eileen Erickson
Eileen Erickson
Director of Outreach and Communications
National Academy of Engineering
lerickson@nae.edu