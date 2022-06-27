Innovative Early-Career Engineers Selected to Participate in The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering 2022 Symposium of the National Academy of Engineering

NAE Members please authenticate using your NAE member credentials.
Eighty-four highly accomplished early-career engineers have been selected to take part in the National Academy of Engineering’s The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering 2022 U.S.-based symposium. Engineers who are performing exceptional research and technical work in a variety of disciplines will come together for the two-and-a-half day event. The participants — from industry, academia, and government — were nominated by fellow engineers or organizations.
The symposium will be hosted by Amazon Sept. 21–23, 2022, in Seattle, Washington.
The symposium will explore four themes:
“The ability to envision what is not yet possible, to create solutions to today’s problems that benefit all of society in the future, and to be open, inclusive, and diverse in our thinking and the abilities of ourselves and others — these are the hallmarks of outstanding engineers,” said NAE President John L. Anderson. “The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering symposium helps foster this collaborative spirit in young U.S.-based engineers by bringing a diverse group together from different technical areas and work sectors to spark innovation, broaden their perspectives on new approaches to engineering problems, and develop long-term relationships that are critical in advancing our nation’s future.”
Since the program’s inception in 1995, nearly 5,000 early-career engineers have participated in previous symposia, many of whom have gone on to become national leaders in the engineering community, according to Anderson.
The following engineers were selected as general participants for 2022:
Houssam Abbas
Oregon State University
Chibueze Amanchukwu
University of Chicago
Manan Arya
Stanford University
Hiba Baroud
Vanderbilt University
Luis Angel Bathen
IBM Research
Victoria Bennett
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Ramin Bostanabad
University of California, Irvine
Joe Bozeman
Georgia Institute of Technology
Diego Cerrai
University of Connecticut
Allison Chang
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Sou-Chi Chang
Intel Corp.
Jun Chen
University of California, Los Angeles
Po-Yen Chen
University of Maryland, College Park
Vanessa Chen
Carnegie Mellon University
Heng Chi
Siemens Corp.
Debolina Dasgupta
Argonne National Laboratory
Chloe Dedic
University of Virginia
Mark Deimund
ExxonMobil Research and Engineering
Kori Dunn
Linde
Brigid Ehrlich
Amgen
Jenny Ensberg
Collins Aerospace
Thomas Feldhausen
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Stephanie Fraley
University of California, San Diego
Raghu Ganti
IBM TJ Watson Research Center
Mar Gonzalez-Franco
Microsoft
Kosa Goucher-Lambert
University of California, Berkeley
Tyler Grant
Lyndra Therapeutics
Breanna Gribble
STV
Brian Habersberger
Dow
Ahmed Hasan
Carrier Global Corp.
Burns Healy
Dell Technologies
Mengsu Hu
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Natalie Hull
Ohio State University
Margaret Hwang
Bharat Jalan
University of Minnesota
Andrea Jokisaari
Idaho National Laboratory
Varun Kashyap
Medtronic
Jennifer King
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Harish Krishnamoorthy
University of Houston
Anicham Kumarasamy
Amazon
Son Le
Nubis Communications
Kelly Mabry
Cellia Science
Dhanushkodi Durai Mariappan
GE Global Research
Ashley Mason
HP Inc.
Sarah Mastroianni
DuPont
Nikolai Matni
University of Pennsylvania
Derek Maxey
Lockheed Martin
Tanu Mitra
University of Washington
Tristan Naumann
Microsoft Research & Incubations
Fabio Nelson
Northrop Grumman Space Systems
Hee Jeung Oh
Pennsylvania State University
Sara Orski
National Institute of Standards and Technology
Holda Purón
Shell Global Solutions U.S.
Rahim Rahimi
Purdue University
Emilie Rexeisen
3M
Amanda Rogers
Bristol Myers Squibb
Sparkle Russell-Puleri
Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson
Miguel Saez
General Motors R&D Center
Ravi Samala
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Varun Sambhy
Xerox Corp.
Deblina Sarkar
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Pedro Sequeira
SRI International
John Sharon
Raytheon Technologies Research Center
Chinan Shen
Kristi Shryock
Texas A&M University
Diwakar Shukla
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Georges Siddiqi
HRL Laboratories
Connor Slone
Exponent Inc.
Patrick Snouffer
Bechtel National
Mahdi Soltanolkotabi
University of Southern California
Kayla Sprenger
University of Colorado Boulder
Rebekah Sweat
Florida A&M - Florida State University College of Engineering
Kevin Sylvester
PPG Industries Inc.
Kevin Tienda
Air Force Research Laboratory
Ramanarayan Vasudevan
University of Michigan
Haotian Wang
Rice University
Marissa Wechsler
University of Texas at San Antonio
Valerie Wiesner
NASA Langley Research Center
Lisa Wills
Duke University
Aimy Wissa
Princeton University
Kristan Worthington
University of Iowa
Rene Woszidlo
Boeing Co.
Elaine Yu
Ford Motor Co.
Ying Yuan
Cummins Inc.
Speakers:
Aaron Anselmo
VitaKey
Nemanja Danilovic
Electric Hydrogen Co.
Maryam Fazel-Zarandi
Facebook AI Research
James Holly Jr.
Caitlin Howell
University of Maine
Ryan Jones
Evolved Energy Research
Karthik Narasimhan
Alexandros Papangelis
Amazon Alexa AI
Regan Patterson
Arthur Prindle
Northwestern University
Monique Ross
Florida International University
Neha Rustagi
U.S. Department of Energy
Joshua Schaidle
Kevin Solomon
University of Delaware
Idalis Villanueva Alarcón
University of Florida
Zhou Yu
Columbia University
Organizing Committee:
Timothy Lieuwen (Chair)
Suma Bhat
Brooke Coley
Arizona State University
Jing Huang
Jesse Jenkins
Khalid Kadir
Gabe Kwong
Angeliki Metallinou
Anita Shukla
Brown University
Iryna Zenyuk
In addition to The Grainger Foundation, sponsors for the 2022 U.S.-based symposium are Amazon, National Science Foundation, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and Cummins.
The mission of the NAE is to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology. The NAE is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an independent, nonprofit organization chartered by Congress to provide objective analysis and advice to the nation on matters of science, technology, and health.
