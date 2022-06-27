Innovative Early-Career Engineers Selected to Participate in The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering 2022 Symposium of the National Academy of Engineering

Washington, DC, June 27, 2022 —

Eighty-four highly accomplished early-career engineers have been selected to take part in the National Academy of Engineering’s The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering 2022 U.S.-based symposium. Engineers who are performing exceptional research and technical work in a variety of disciplines will come together for the two-and-a-half day event. The participants — from industry, academia, and government — were nominated by fellow engineers or organizations.

The symposium will be hosted by Amazon Sept. 21–23, 2022, in Seattle, Washington.

The symposium will explore four themes:

Microbes: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Conversational AI

Technology and Racial Justice and Equity

Hydrogen: A New “Universal” Energy Carrier for the Carbon-Free Future

“The ability to envision what is not yet possible, to create solutions to today’s problems that benefit all of society in the future, and to be open, inclusive, and diverse in our thinking and the abilities of ourselves and others — these are the hallmarks of outstanding engineers,” said NAE President John L. Anderson. “The Grainger Foundation Frontiers of Engineering symposium helps foster this collaborative spirit in young U.S.-based engineers by bringing a diverse group together from different technical areas and work sectors to spark innovation, broaden their perspectives on new approaches to engineering problems, and develop long-term relationships that are critical in advancing our nation’s future.”

Since the program’s inception in 1995, nearly 5,000 early-career engineers have participated in previous symposia, many of whom have gone on to become national leaders in the engineering community, according to Anderson.

The following engineers were selected as general participants for 2022:

Houssam Abbas Oregon State University Chibueze Amanchukwu University of Chicago Manan Arya Stanford University Hiba Baroud Vanderbilt University Luis Angel Bathen IBM Research Victoria Bennett Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Ramin Bostanabad University of California, Irvine Joe Bozeman Georgia Institute of Technology Diego Cerrai University of Connecticut Allison Chang MIT Lincoln Laboratory Sou-Chi Chang Intel Corp. Jun Chen University of California, Los Angeles Po-Yen Chen University of Maryland, College Park Vanessa Chen Carnegie Mellon University Heng Chi Siemens Corp. Debolina Dasgupta Argonne National Laboratory Chloe Dedic University of Virginia Mark Deimund ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Kori Dunn Linde Brigid Ehrlich Amgen Jenny Ensberg Collins Aerospace Thomas Feldhausen Oak Ridge National Laboratory Stephanie Fraley University of California, San Diego Raghu Ganti IBM TJ Watson Research Center Mar Gonzalez-Franco Microsoft Kosa Goucher-Lambert University of California, Berkeley Tyler Grant Lyndra Therapeutics Breanna Gribble STV Brian Habersberger Dow Ahmed Hasan Carrier Global Corp. Burns Healy Dell Technologies Mengsu Hu Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Natalie Hull Ohio State University Margaret Hwang Dow Bharat Jalan University of Minnesota Andrea Jokisaari Idaho National Laboratory Varun Kashyap Medtronic Jennifer King National Renewable Energy Laboratory Harish Krishnamoorthy University of Houston Anicham Kumarasamy Amazon Son Le Nubis Communications Kelly Mabry Cellia Science Dhanushkodi Durai Mariappan GE Global Research Ashley Mason HP Inc. Sarah Mastroianni DuPont Nikolai Matni University of Pennsylvania Derek Maxey Lockheed Martin Tanu Mitra University of Washington Tristan Naumann Microsoft Research & Incubations Fabio Nelson Northrop Grumman Space Systems Hee Jeung Oh Pennsylvania State University Sara Orski National Institute of Standards and Technology Holda Purón Shell Global Solutions U.S. Rahim Rahimi Purdue University Emilie Rexeisen 3M Amanda Rogers Bristol Myers Squibb Sparkle Russell-Puleri Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson Miguel Saez General Motors R&D Center Ravi Samala U.S. Food and Drug Administration Varun Sambhy Xerox Corp. Deblina Sarkar Massachusetts Institute of Technology Pedro Sequeira SRI International John Sharon Raytheon Technologies Research Center Chinan Shen Amazon Kristi Shryock Texas A&M University Diwakar Shukla University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Georges Siddiqi HRL Laboratories Connor Slone Exponent Inc. Patrick Snouffer Bechtel National Mahdi Soltanolkotabi University of Southern California Kayla Sprenger University of Colorado Boulder Rebekah Sweat Florida A&M - Florida State University College of Engineering Kevin Sylvester PPG Industries Inc. Kevin Tienda Air Force Research Laboratory Ramanarayan Vasudevan University of Michigan Haotian Wang Rice University Marissa Wechsler University of Texas at San Antonio Valerie Wiesner NASA Langley Research Center Lisa Wills Duke University Aimy Wissa Princeton University Kristan Worthington University of Iowa Rene Woszidlo Boeing Co. Elaine Yu Ford Motor Co. Ying Yuan Cummins Inc.

Speakers:

Aaron Anselmo VitaKey Nemanja Danilovic Electric Hydrogen Co. Maryam Fazel-Zarandi Facebook AI Research James Holly Jr. University of Michigan Caitlin Howell University of Maine Ryan Jones Evolved Energy Research Karthik Narasimhan Princeton University Alexandros Papangelis Amazon Alexa AI Regan Patterson University of California, Los Angeles Arthur Prindle Northwestern University Monique Ross Florida International University Neha Rustagi U.S. Department of Energy Joshua Schaidle National Renewable Energy Laboratory Kevin Solomon University of Delaware Idalis Villanueva Alarcón University of Florida Zhou Yu Columbia University

Organizing Committee:

Timothy Lieuwen (Chair) Georgia Institute of Technology Suma Bhat University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Brooke Coley Arizona State University Jing Huang Amazon Alexa AI Jesse Jenkins Princeton University Khalid Kadir University of California, Berkeley Gabe Kwong Georgia Institute of Technology Angeliki Metallinou Amazon Alexa AI Anita Shukla Brown University Iryna Zenyuk University of California, Irvine

In addition to The Grainger Foundation, sponsors for the 2022 U.S.-based symposium are Amazon, National Science Foundation, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and Cummins.

The mission of the NAE is to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology. The NAE is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an independent, nonprofit organization chartered by Congress to provide objective analysis and advice to the nation on matters of science, technology, and health.

